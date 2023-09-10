When Alhassan Gyawu was ready for marriage, he proposed to his then-girlfriend but he realised she was not interested

He noticed his girlfriend at the time thought he did not have the money to take care of her and children if they came

Alhassan used the money he had saved for the marriage to travel to the UK, where her called and informed his ex

A Ghanaian man who has relocated from Ghana to the United Kingdom has recounted how his girlfriend reacted when she learnt he had travelled.

Alhassan Gyawu said he was motivated to travel abroad after his then-girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal because he was not financially sound.

He planned to travel in search of greener pastures so he could shame his ex-girlfriend who had failed to see any potential in him because he did not have money.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Alhassan said he worked as a mechanic prior to his migration and called his ex-girlfriend when he got to the UK to see her reaction.

"I was a mechanic at Kumasi Magazine. My mother kept pressurising me to marry. But my girlfriend at the time was acting up. I loved her but she did not seem ready. So, I saved the money meant for the wedding towards my travel abroad."

"When I go to the UK, she was the first person I called. It was a video call. Her sister saw me and asked whether I was in Ghana, but I told her I was in the UK. My ex started crying and couldn't say a word," he added.

Alhassan said his ex later asked him for money but he did not give her because it is still money from the mehanic in Kumasi Magazine.

When asked if he would come back to Ghana to find a spouse, Alhassan said he would rather find a woman in the UK.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian living in UK said getting a spouse and raising a family in the UK is difficult.

