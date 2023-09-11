A chicken called Peanut has been certified as the oldest chicken by the Guinness World Records

The fowl was named the oldest in the world on January 28, 2023, at the age of 20 years and 272 days

Her owners are hopeful that she will outlive Muffy, a chicken that died in 2011 after living for 23 years and 152 days.

Peanut, a fowl from a no-kill farm in Michigan, has become the world's oldest chicken alive at 21 years, 160 days

On January 28, 2023, at the age of 20 years and 272 days, she was formally crowned the world's oldest chicken by Guinness World Records.

Peanut has lived for nearly two decades and counting, which is unusual for hens, which typically live between five and eight years.

A collage of Peanut and her certificate from Guinness World Records Photo credit: @GWR Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

What makes the chicken's story even more intriguing is her owner's revelation that she almost never existed. Marsi Parker Darwin, a Michigan native, was about to discard several spoilt eggs into an alligator pond when she heard a tiny chirp from one of them.

When she heard a second chirp, she noticed the chick was not dead but didn't have an egg tooth to help it out of the shell.

“I gently peeled her out of the egg, and there was this wet little mess, sitting in my hand,” she is quoted to have recounted."

According to reports, Marsi named the chicken 'Peanut' because she was tiny and never grew more than one pound.

To her and her husband's surprise, the chicken lived and commemorated her 21st birthday in May 2023 while still appearing healthy and lively.

Marsi's friend suggested he apply to Guinness World Records since he heard of a chicken named Matilda that survived for 14 years, a record Peanut had already broken.

However, it was difficult to prove Peanut's date of birth since the owners didn't expect her to become a record holder.

Marsi used some dated photos of family and friends in which the chicken featured as proof.

Muffy, a chicken, died in 2011 after living for 23 years and 152 days. Marsi believes she will live long enough to shatter that record.

Source: YEN.com.gh