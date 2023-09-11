Ghanaian YouTuber and UK-based registered nurse, Nanelle Griselda, recently shared an emotional reunion with her mother after a 21-year separation

Nanelle Griselda, a young lady from Ghana who works as a registered nurse in the UK, recently shared a heartwarming and emotional reunion with her mother after a staggering 21-year separation.

Nanelle, who usually shared her life experiences on YouTube, revealed that her mother had embarked on her journey when she was just 9 years old, leaving a significant void in her life.

Her father, too, spent the majority of his years abroad, and she only reconnected with him after 16 years during her wedding in 2020.

Despite their physical absence, Nanelle's parents had ensured the family's well-being from afar. However, the emotional longing for their presence remained.

When Nanelle finally reunited with her mother, the overwhelming emotions were palpable. Both mother and daughter were so moved that they couldn't stand on their feet, breaking down in tears of joy and relief.

Ghanaians react to video of Nanelle Griselda meeting her mother after 21 years

Nanelle's story has resonated with many, highlighting the importance of cherishing family connections and the indescribable joy that comes with being reunited with loved ones after prolonged absences.

@luciennevifemseh6156 commented:

This video was so emotional. Please create content around permanent residency pathway for nurses in the US, living expenses and what places are actually safe in terms of security. Thank you ma'am. You're really an inspiration.

@timibofadeh6447 said:

Nanelle, this particular content is the best I have watched on this channel. It brought tears down my eyes. To think that you hadn't seen your mum for 21 long years, my God! It's worth all the celebrations and thank God for the gift of life. God bless and keep your entire family. x

