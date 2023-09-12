A company in Ghana is selling a toilet for GH¢360,000 and calling for clients to come and purchase it

Media personality Serwa Amihere said the toilet has a sensor and so does not need the user to lift the cover with their hand

The toilet also has Wi-Fi to give people access to internet so they can browse while they use the pot

Ghanaian media personality Serwa Amihere has shared a video where a company in Ghana is selling a toilet that costs only GH¢360,000.

In the video, Serwa Amihere mentioned that the company selling the toilet is Kohler Africa.

The company has been in existence for over 150 years providing personalised luxurious homewares and other needed items.

The toilet Serwa showed in the video was in the showroom of the company in Accra.

Features of the 'smart' toilet

The pot is dark grey. It has a sensor so one does not need to place their hands on it to lift the cover. It moves up and down by itself when it senses a human movement close to it. There is also wi-fi.

"Numi is a GH¢360,000 toilet here at Kohler. Very beautiful isn't it? You don't need to touch anything, you just need to get close to it. It has got a sensor and then it will close by itself. Just for GH¢360,000 only. It has wi-fi actually, so for those of you who like to make decisions in the toilet Numi is a perfect brand for you," Serwa said.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments from social media users. Read them below:

@_abochie asked:

How much be that in old currency..?

@am_pending said:

It has Wi-Fi to do what? Ship my sh!t to America?

@abena_mooley wrote:

The price is kk for me and i love how it looks but my family we don’t like such colour

@__Sharyf asked:

Do they make deliveries to Kasoa?

@Everydaynewsgh said:

Oh nice, I’ve pursued such an item for long…contacting them right away

@BernardWussah wrote:

Waste of money while kids are on the street suffering…its very bad my brothers and sisters.lets do the Lords work please.give to the poor and you will be forgiven

@ShadrackAmonooC asked:

Why? If my sh!t enter into it, will the machine recycle it Back to Food??

Real Estate agency shows the 'Most Expensive Residential Community In Ghana':

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a real estate agency shared a video showing a residential neighbourhood they claimed to be Ghana's most expensive gated community.

In a TikTok video, @renperty, shared with the caption: Ghana’s most expensive community of houses in Cantonments, Accra.

They are renting at $10,000/GH¢110k per month (no vacation rentals).

Meanwhile, The Knightsbridge house at 2-8a Rutland Gate in 2022 was sold for a little more than $221 million, making it the UK's most expensive home.

