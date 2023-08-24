Ghanaian TikTok user Akosuah Serwaa, under the handle @akosuah_serwahgh, has advised women not to expect boyfriends to perform husband duties without reciprocation

In a video, she discussed the diverse dynamics of relationships, suggesting that cooking doesn't necessarily determine a future marriage

Her insights have sparked online discussions about relationship roles and expectations

Young Ghanaian lady Akosuah Serwaa, known as @akosuah_serwahgh on TikTok, has shared advice for women about relationship expectations.

In a TikTok video, she emphasized that women shouldn't expect their boyfriends to fulfill husband responsibilities if they themselves are not ready to cook and care for their partners.

Speaking from her car, she highlighted the diversity of relationship dynamics, stating,

A young lady in Ghana advises girlfriends Photo credit: akosuah_serwahgh

Source: TikTok

"You can be cooking for your boyfriend and he will end up not marrying you. In the same way, you can refuse to cook and he won't marry you. So everyone's experience is different."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians share their thoughts on the subject of cooking for boyfriends

Her insights have garnered attention online, sparking discussions about relationship roles and individual experiences, among others.

boatemahpapabi commented:

if we cook and they won't marry us it's even giving us better cooking skills to start a cooking business

Mr vice president indicated:

I always say this!!!Dont listen to those online,go all out,if my relationship fails I’m trying again regardless

Mary Boateng690 mentioned:

me that cooking is my hobby,the moment my eyes see kitchen p3,my hand starts to cook

Spritual Ginger said:

that lady forget her .u want me to go bring the money and come cook my food again yakame forget her

Watch the video below:

Video captures woman advising young ladies to 'worship' men who give them GH₵20 every day

In another story, young ladies have recently been advised by a Ghanaian woman concerning how they must treat boyfriends who give them money every day.

In a TikTok video, @adepacreamlady shared that it is very uncommon for a man always to give his girlfriend money; hence those who do that must be adored and praised always.

Ghanaian lady advises women not to rely solely on their boyfriends for survival

Also, a young lady has admonished girls in a relationship to be appreciative of what they get from their partners

In a video making rounds, she reminded ladies that there is no obligation for a man to take care of you when you dating.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh