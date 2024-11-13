A Ghanaian teacher, Miss Afia Boadi, visited the home of her truant student, Mustapha, and helped him get ready for school

She ensured Mustapha bathed, dressed in his school uniform and accompanied her and other students to class

Several social media users who watched the video applauded the teacher for not giving up on her student

A Ghanaian teacher in a public school in the Bia West District of the Western North region shared a video of how she got one of her truant students to school.

Miss Afia Boadi noticed that one of her students, Mustapha, had been absent for some days. She decided to enquire and take action to change the situation.

When Miss Afia Boadi got to his house, Mustapha was not ready for school. In a video, the teacher poured water from a blue gallon into a bucket for her student to bathe and dress up so they could go to school.

Miss Afia Boadi ensured that Mustapha wore his school uniform and followed her along with other students to school.

The teacher later shared another video where she made Mustapha promise to be punctual in school.

Netizens praise rural teacher for good work

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @gharticles. Read them below:

poppla_jnr said:

“One day if Mustapha makes it in life he will remember this teacher.”

trapkingdouble0 wrote:

“Most of us no go end up for street if we had a teacher like her. She’s an Angel.”

sensational_cyril said:

“😂😂😂😂 Some of this village kids deserve this 😂😂.”

Carolbabsy wrote:

“I like this lady 😂😂😂she’s called to be a teacher, God bless her 🙌.”

Emoshinsdeep said:

“Mustapha is playing with his life 😂😂😂🤦‍♂️”

Portiavekpenebe wrote:

“One day I refused to go to school and was at home before I could say Jack where are you my madam was in my house to fetch me 😂😂😂me behind hot TZ and a delicious draw soup 🍲 my joy turned into tears that day but here I am today sister graduate 🎓 Thanks to Madam Cecilia 😍God bless our good teachers ❤️🙌.”

nana_appiahbarimah said:

“One day Mustapha will stand somewhere and praise your name. Wa y3 ade3 madam👏.”

wendey_eric_nti wrote:

“Mustapha will make it in life😂”

Odiasare said:

“This is beautiful. Mustapha is very grateful for the love and push😍.”

Teacher gives students pizza

YEN.com.gh reported that a kind Ghanaian teacher used some of his monthly earnings to buy food for his students.

The teacher, seemingly wanting to inspire his students to perform better, used his hard-earned money to buy pizza which he believed would jolt them to yearn to scale higher heights.

Several people on social media celebrated the young teacher for his generous act.

