Ghanaian tele-evangelist Elivs Agyemang has addressed the chatter about his new plump, chubby look

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries said that it has come to his attention that some people have stopped praying because of weight gain

Pastor Elvis Agyemany explained that the additional kilos were prescribed by a doctor who feared for his life

Ghanaian church owner Pastor Elvis Agyemang expressed surprise that some people spreading lies about why he has recently gained weight.

The leader of Alpha Hour disclosed that his attention was drawn to the situation about a week ago.

Pastor Agyemang said he was informed about a group of African-American soldiers who had stopped praying with Alpha Hour.

A collage of Alpha Hour's Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his wife Image credit: rev_elvis_agyemang

Source: Instagram

The US-based soldiers said another pastor told them Pastor Agyemang was getting fatter on their offerings and donations.

According to Pastor Agyemang, he was advised to slow down on his prolonged fasts because it was weakening his body. He disclosed that he used to fast for almost 24 hours daily.

The one who met them said they stopped praying because a pastor convinced them. They said the pastor asked you see that Pastor Elvis has become big now?

Can you imagine a human being fasting every day, breaking at 11 pm, and preaching everywhere? A medical doctor met me and said we can see from your body that you are misusing your body. He said, 'Cut your schedule and relax a bit'. So if I'm looking bigger because I'm relaxed now, someone is asking people to stop praying because I've grown fat.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to PastorElvis explanation for his sudden weight gain

Alpharians appeared in their numbers to support their leader. They pledged an unwavering faith to still join him in prayers despite what other people will say.

Appiah Lucy commented:

Pastor Elvis, please, you don't owe anyone an explanation, please look at Rev Ob ok, don't ever reply to issues like this but rather go on your knees, you know what the knees can do for you, may the Lord be with you ❤️

King Kwame Adwenpa commented:

A proud Alpharian. We're Sharing the link forever. Pastor Agyemang Elvis. We love you forever. Eat for us. We will continue sowing our seeds.

Felicia Adu commented:

Pastor Elvis may God keep lifting you up. You are truly a man of God

Pastor Elvis Agyemang gifts Nana Tea GH¢10,000 to support philanthropic work

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Alpha Hour conveyor donated a large sum of money to support Nana Tea's social work.

Nana Tea is a social media influencer known for his generosity towards those in need. He took to Facebook to appreciate the man of God for his contribution.

According to him, he received cash from the founder of Grace Mountain Ministries to support his charity work.

Source: YEN.com.gh