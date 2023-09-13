Adepa Kukua, a Ghanaian Facebook user, garnered attention during a live stream of the popular midnight prayer session, Alpha Hour

This was after she prayed for a man named Micheal Kaku to come to Ghana and marry her by the end of the current month

This unique prayer request has gone viral, sparking discussions and curiosity on social media

Ghanaian Facebook user Adepa Kukua, who actively participates in the popular midnight prayer session known as Alpha Hour, recently made waves with a unique prayer request.

Adepa Kukua's prayer point has since gone viral, eliciting a flurry of reactions on social media.

In her prayer, she specifically mentioned a man named Micheal Kaku and expressed her desire for him to come to Ghana and marry her by the end of the current month.

During the live stream of the event, she shared the words:

"I connect Micheal Kaku to Alpha Altar tonight, Lord if he is mine let him come to Ghana and marry at the end of this month and let him stop sending me your picture Amen."

As the story continues to circulate, it remains to be seen whether Adepa Kukua's unusual prayer will yield the desired outcome or simply remain a curious and memorable moment in the realm of Ghanaian online spirituality.

Social media reacts to "marry me" prayer request on Alpha Hour

Her request has sparked intrigue and discussions among the online community, with many speculating about the nature of her relationship with Mr. Kaku. Some of the comments that trailed it have been compiled below.

Abronomaa Nyarkoa Boateng said:

Hmmmm yesterday I nearly put my private prayer request on alpha hour and I remember this is a big platform.

Peter Tettey mentioned:

Bra Mike is on alpha hour. He's now a prayer topic oo

Bertha Hago stated:

So some people intentionally go to alpha hour to screen shot people's prayer requests hmmmm

See the post below:

