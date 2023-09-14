An old video of the late Afia Ahenkan enjoying herself at a party has left many feeling sad

The video portrayed the young woman as a free-spirited person as she jammed to a popular Ghanaian tune at the event

Netizens who saw the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss

An old video of the late Stella Afia Ahenkan having a fun time at a party has thrown many people into a state of sorrow.

Afia Ahenkah's demise has left many in pain as she was reportedly killed by a house help she employed only two weeks prior to her passing.

Old video of Afia Ahenkan dancing at a party Photo credit: @nikimedia/TikTok

A young lady identified as @Niki media on TikTok in mourning her friend shared a video which captured the moment Afia Ahenkan dressed in beautiful red apparel, was spotted vibing to a Ghanaian song at a party.

Although seated in a chair, she did not pass the chance to prove that she was good at dancing as she moved her hands and body in sync with the high-tempo beat.

The 10-second video captioned "Rest in peace Ahenkan" stirred emotional reactions from netizens as it affirmed that the deceased was a lively and free-spirited person adored by all.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians mourn the demise of Stella Afia Ahenkan

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video expressed condolences to the grieving family.

@Queen Deon stated:

I stay around her house, it's so sad Ahenkan hmmm, wicked world

@Tianah commented:

that is why you should seek the Lord's guidance before bringing someone close to you bcoz its not anyone u can help.

Nana Abena replied

Sister I can’t hold my tears tell me something

@tanty reacted:

What is happening this days def.Aaaiii God ooo.hmmm I don’t know u but rest in peace

Lady killed by lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young lady, a 23-year-old lady, was also murdered by her boyfriend because the boy got wind that she planned to leave him.

The incident on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at a community called Trom in Koforidua shows Felicia Abena Oparebea was killed in her room.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed yet, but some reports say he is 30 years of age.

Source: YEN.com.gh