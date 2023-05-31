The before and after photos of a young Ghanaian lady have sent social media into a frenzy

The lady shared photos of herself where she worked as a tomato seller in Ghana and how she now looks after travelling to the UK

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her on her travel to the United Kingdom

A Ghanaian lady's massive transformation after she relocated to the United Kingdom has got many people inspired

In a video on TikTok, the lady who joined the 'then and now' challenge shared old photos of herself when she was working as a tomato seller.

The old photos depicted the lady as someone who was hustling and struggling to live a life of comfort as she looked sad with clearly nothing to be proud of.

The next set of photos which depicts her current state was taken in the UK

This time around, everything about her, ranging from her skin colour, clothes and physical appearance had changed.

Now she was full of smiles and looked like someone who was finally living the life she always envisaged.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 600 likes and 70 comments

Ghanaians congratulate the lady on her travel to the UK

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on her, with many also expressing the desire to travel abroad

GET RICH OR DIE TRYING replied:

Aw congratulations my sister i tap into this your beautiful blessings

Nana Konadu Yiadom added:

I tap into ur blessings in Jesus name amen

janetazulugu indicated:

I tap your blessings in Jesus Amen

Lawrencia_Appiah reacted:

Awwwww Am teary Am So Happy For You Congratulations Swthrt and i Tap lnto Your Blessings Upon Me And My Family

Lady shares photos to show her massive transformation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady left in disbelief after sharing photos which captured her growth in life, particularly after moving abroad.

The post on the Twitter timeline of @DatAnambraChick had her sharing a photo of herself many years ago where she looked skinny and pale and another picture of how her looking radiant with skin glowing

Her post was shared with the caption;

Me 2012 Me : Now

Source: YEN.com.gh