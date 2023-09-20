A video of a young lady's reaction after seeing a dog chewing leaves has gone viral online

The lady in a video said the rare sight is evident that there is hardship in the country

Netizens who saw the video also disagreed with the young lady regarding her assertion

A Ghanaian lady has got people talking after she shared an interesting video of a dog's action in public.

The viral video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page showed the moment the dog was chewing leaves by the roadside.

Lady stunned as he sees dogs chewing leaves Photo credit:@queenherty11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Expressing disbelief, the lady was stunned that the dog opted to chew leaves even though it was an omnivore.

She opined that the rare act was evidence of the hardship in the country adding that she now takes solace knowing she is not the only one being affected.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 700 likes and 600 comments below.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video shared a different opinion with others, saying the dog is using the leaves as some form of medicine.

George Sey stated:

that's their medicine.It happens when they don't feel okay

Mercedis revealed

Even cats take them too.... It's a medicine for some animals

DIALOGUE_5 added:

nature is great,it is medicine for them free health insuranceDog refuses food

aminumohammedharu added:

it is for medicinal purpose that is how they were created

Kasswise revealed:

they are their own herbalist. that's when they are not feeling well.

Dog refuses from owner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video had gone viral online showing the moment a dog refused a meal from its owner after feeling betrayed.

In that TikTok video, the owner narrated that the dog refused to eat the meal because she changed it at the last minute from fufu to banku with light soup.

In the 1 minute 34-second video, the dog was captured looking visibly sad while the bowl of banku with light soup lay right near to it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh