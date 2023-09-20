Ghana's "Queen of Bars," Ohemaa Katalina, impressed actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown with her intricate wordplay during an appearance on Onua Show Time

Using the names of popular Ghanaian places and famous personalities, Katalina delivered a complex and creative performance that left the audience and McBrown amazed

The video of her performance has since gone viral on social media, sparking discussions and admiration for her unique poetic talent

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ohemaa Katalina, a poetic sensation known as the "Queen of Bars" in Ghana, recently left famous actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown in awe with her intricate wordplay.

During a segment on Onua Show Time, Katalina delivered a complex and creative performance that wove together popular Ghanaian places and the names of well-known personalities.

In her poetic delivery, Katalina seamlessly incorporated names like Osu, Abena Korkor, Felicia Osei, and Papaye, creating a web of wordplay that left both the studio audience and Nana Ama McBrown amazed.

Queen of Bars stuns Nana Ama McBrown Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Her ability to craft such intricate wordplay, drawing on elements of Ghanaian culture and famous figures, has garnered significant attention and appreciation.

Katalina's talent for wordplay and her unique ability to captivate audiences with her poetic expressions have solidified her status as a rising star in Ghana's creative scene.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of Queen Of Bars Ohemaa Katalina on Onua TV

The TV3 Ghana video of her performance quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a wave of reactions and discussions among users.

Myz Tina commented:

3 bars in a row

Edward Cornelius indicated:

Crazy bars...queen of bars indeed!!

Watch the video below:

Delay spits hot bars in intro video for interview, sending fans into a frenzy

Meanwhile, Delay previously released the introduction video for her new interview, causing a sensation among her social media fans.

In the video, she creatively described her relationship with her fan base, using rhyming punchlines that took everyone by storm. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the hilarious reactions that followed.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, recites nursery rhyme in heartwarming video

In a separate report, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, delighted fans by reciting a nursery rhyme in a recent video.

In the video, her mother initiated the recitation, and Baby Maxin responded cheerfully, capturing the hearts of many admirers who praised the little girl for her adorable performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh