A video of two cats and a mouse eating from the same bowl has sparked huge reactions online

A man who filmed the moment screamed in astonishment over the rare act

Many people who also saw the video said the actions of the cats and mouse go a long way to preach about unity

A Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after he chanced on two cats and a mouse eating together in public.

The viral video YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the moment the mouse and two cats were seen eating what appeared like leftover food from the same bowl.

The unnamed man who filmed the rare moment was astounded by the act as he expressed shock that a cat and a mouse, often considered predator and prey, could put aside their difference and enjoy a meal, hence, creating a public spectacle.

The man in a caption of the video said the act teaches unity, something humans must learn from.

"Even Animals Need Unity how much more Humans ? I just took this tho.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 370 likes and 20 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video expressed astonishment, with many agreeing that the actions of the cats and mouse indeed carry a message.

WATCHMAN stated:

Lotta leasons in this video

abassquansah replied:

this means a lot because if there us food for all no one will feed on someone

maame_ efua reacted:

this shows NPP and NDC back stage.

Kwaku Moni wrote

E be the mouse wey no dey pet.

