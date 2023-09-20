A Ghanaian man put smiles on the face of his young daughter after relocating her to the US

He shared a short clip of the nice family time he had with her daughter as they hung out

Netizens who saw the video praised the young man for being a responsible father

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian father has proven his love for his daughter by fulfilling his promise of relocating her to the United States.

Taking to TikTok, the young man gave an update on how his daughter was settling in the new country.

Man reunites with her daughter Photo credit: @kojodonowusu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He shared an adorable clip of the places he and her daughter had visited since she arrived.

The clip proved the young girl was enjoying a bit of the moment as she smiled and looked visibly excited at places they visited.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The man expressed delight that he was able to reunite with his daughter.

"My daughter, am happy you enjoying the weather so far , and gives me joy seeing you enjoying your new home"

At the time of writing the report, the exciting video had gathered over 600 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend the young man

Netizens who saw the video praised the young man for being a responsible father and for fulfilling his promise.

maame pokua stated:

l tap into your blessing

Afya Pokuaa indicated:

I followed u bcos of this

Mercy N. indicated:

Beautiful girls God bless them

Abena_Dolly replied:

Wow she is ur photo copy she smell exactly like you

Truck driver in US reveals salary

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian truck driver resident in the United States has inspired many netizens using his life experience and the money he makes from his job.

In an interview on SVTV Africa on YouTube, the middle-aged man, Isaac, who lives in Michigan, stated that he is delighted he decided to travel to the US six years ago.

He explained that although he is not well-schooled, his job as a truck driver earns him $300, which is equivalent to 3,500 cedis daily.

"For me if someone living abroad tells you things are difficult here tell such a person to come and stay in Ghana so you go and live there”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh