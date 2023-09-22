A video of a young lady in Canada lamenting over the difficulty in getting food items to buy in her neighbourhood is trending

She recounted a situation she faced where her only viable option was to drive 40 minutes to buy pepper

The lady revealed she would fancy her chance to set up a grocery store in the neighbourhood where she lives

A Ghanaian lady, currently resident in Canada, couldn't hide her frustration regarding an unpleasant situation she faced while preparing a meal.

Taking to the streets, the lady @abenabossette, who looked stunned, explained that she ran out of pepper and tried buying one in the neighbourhood only to realise there was no grocery store nearby.

The lady said the worst part was that she was told to drive over 40 minutes to Walmart in order to get the pepper she required.

She said she would fancy the opportunity to set up a grocery store in the neighbourhood if it was permissible, especially knowing how important it could be.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady was left stranded after the person who promised to host her stood her up at the airport.

The lady said her friend promised her a temporary place to lodge but was not answering her calls after she got to an airport in Canada.

"I got to the airport, and she refused to pick up my calls. I am in a hotel, but the cost is too much. Please can you post it on your page if I can get help with accommodation?"

Ghanaian socialite Nana Tea, who shed light on the issue, warned people deceiving their friends at the eleventh hour to put a stop to it.

"This is the fifth time I have gotten this type of case in less than three months. Please, those friends promising their friends a short stay, but won't answer their phones or switch off their phones, should kindly stop it.

Source: YEN.com.gh