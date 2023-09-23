A US lady in a video was asked which ethnicity was the stingiest group she has met and she said Ghanaian men

She complained that Ghanaian men do not like to spoil girls, sparking mixed reactions in the comment section

A lot of Ghanaian women agreed with the lady, saying she was right whiles the men claimed the spend on women they value

A US woman in a viral video was asked to share her thoughts on her encounters with people from different ethnic backgrounds, in regards to spending. Her response, singling out Ghanaian men as being less inclined to lavish gifts and money on women, has stirred a flurry of reactions across social media.

The video clip has gone viral, with many viewers engaging in a heated discussion in the comment section. The woman's assertion that Ghanaian men are not generous with their financial resources has sparked a diverse range of opinions.

Several Ghanaian women have voiced their agreement with the US woman's perspective. They argue that Ghanaian men tend to be more reserved when it comes to spending money on women and are selective in their generosity. Some women shared personal experiences to support this claim.

Conversely, Ghanaian men have pushed back against the stereotype, emphasizing that they do spend on women they value and care about. They argued that the issue was not about stinginess but rather about responsible spending and not indulging in unnecessary extravagance.

US Lady sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ernest wrote:

Proud to be a stingy Ghanaian man

Kayslime commenting:

When they can’t manipulate you to get what they want from you they’ll be like he’s stingy

bennettaduboffourantwi wrote:

its sad when people say you're stingy, with your own hard earned money oo...smh

Zambian lady calls Ghanaian men stingy

In a similar story, a diasporan who came to Ghana advised her colleague women not to ever date a Ghanaian man in their lives.

The lady who spoke to Webnation Africa in an interview asserted that men from Ghana do not take good care of their women.

Netizens could not keep their cool after hearing the strong assertion, as many ran into the comment section to react.

