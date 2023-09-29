Chris Atadika is a doctoral research fellow at Ghana's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ghana.

He said he was denied a training opportunity because he looked too young, according to the organisers.

According to the details he shared on social media, the training was for top senior management members of businesses in Africa

A Ghanaian man, Chris Atadika, has recently shared how ageism has affected him regarding his work and consultations.

Chris Atadika is a doctoral research fellow at the University of Ghana. Aside from that, he wears many hats. He is at the Consumer Advocacy Group Ghana and a Senior Partner at Africa Brainstorm Consultancy.

According to his Twitter bio, he is also a marketing management consultant and a communication strategist.

Chris Atadika said he spent sleepless nights preparing for the presentation only to be disappointed

In a tweet, Chris said he lost a training gig because a client said he was too young and instead wanted someone older.

Chris said he had spent sleepless nights preparing for the training because it was for top senior management members of businesses in Africa.

He added that he would soon start dying his hair and using a walking stick to look much older, so he does not lose out on such opportunities the next time.

Comments on the post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens

@EdwinDelasi said:

I can’t even complain about this anymore. I walk into business meetings with top management and they ask me where’s my boss? And through funny means they just reject your proposal and pass the job to someone else who has gray hair, because they assume grey hair means wisdom and experience. This is the Africa we live in. ‍♂️

@iamslick suggested:

Use AI to modify the photos to look older before you send. And then surprise them nicely at the event

@GabbyGreyy wrote:

Nothing wrong. They needed someone with more experience.

@snort_randy said:

Youngism or reverse ageism is a thing, and I’ve suffered the same several times. During a presentation, client felt disrespected and got furious with my company’s decision to have a ‘kid’ oversee the project. He threw us out eventually, literally fuming

@OgyamkpaF wrote:

This happened to me some time ago when I was seeking for loan to finance a project in 2021. I really felt sad

@quakestrike said:

I believe we can change the narrative about our country and Africa at large. Such happenings are unbelievable! Let the young breathe!

@EugeneAGBEN wrote:

Sorry Chris. It's pure prejudice 'and then some.'Keep moving....

