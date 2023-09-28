A young Ghanaian travel agent revealed that a police officer asked him to help him leave Ghana for any country outside Africa

The young man narrated, at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, that most police officers suffer but cannot speak up

He said the police officer told him that if most of the men in the service got the opportunity, they would leave the country

A protestor who joined the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration has revealed that a police officer asked him to help him travel abroad for greener pastures.

In a video on Twitter, the protestor lamented the living conditions of personnel in the Ghana Police Service.

"Their living condition is poor. The salary is meagre, and out of it, they care for their children, feed, pay utility bills, and other things."

A collage of the young man who made the claims and the crest of the Ghana Police Photo credit: @gyina-yie & @GhPoliceService Source: Twitter

"Why should a police officer in Ghana say he wants to leave Ghana for the UK or America?" the protestor quizzed.

He later narrated that a police officer engaged him recently to help him get a travel opportunity to Poland.

"Three days ago, a police officer told me that he would leave Ghana if I got a Poland travel opportunity for him. He's a police officer who loves his country and wants to serve the nation but intends to leave for Poland. They are doing an afforestation programme in Poland, and he is willing to go and plant trees.

"The police officer told me that if the opportunities were abundant, like IGP would come to meet only the rifles; all the human beings would be gone. They are quiet in their pain," he added.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by @gyina_yie on X(Twitter)

@Panshak42168919 said:

This be sad charley And ur man Addo deezy no wan hear u pipo

@kwadwo_Asare_ wrote:

Eny3 easy oo

@DavidTweneboahq said:

He wan japa oo

@muntala_sumaila wrote:

Use the right hashtag #OccupyJuborliHouse

Watch the video below:

Man discourages those who can save GH¢5K from travelling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the UK said rich people in Ghana should not plan to travel out.

Yaw Owusu said moving outside Ghana for greener pastures is for relatively poor or jobless people.

He said people must travel to better their lives, so there is no need to do so if you already live a good life in Ghana.

Ghanaian living abroad builds $305,000 mansion

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man living in the US, Rush Asare, built a huge house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back to stay in it.

It took him a year and a half to put up the 4-bedroom house, which cost $305,000.

Ghanaian to return from abroad after he achieves some goals

Another Ghanaian living in Germany said he would move back to his home country after he met some goals he had set for himself.

Joseph Ofori said he would return to Ghana to live happily with his wife and children.

