An 82-year-old coconut seller has detailed her daily struggles to make a living in a video on social media

The octogenarian bemoaned the fact that she had no one to aid her, which aroused strong emotions

While only a few people watched the clip of the deprived woman, commenters expressed an interest in assisting her

A video of an 82-year-old coconut seller detailing her daily struggles to make a living has triggered the emotions of many people on social media.

The octogenarian lamented that she has no one to help her, hence the choice of work to survive.

82-year-old Ghanaian woman sells coconut to survive. Photo credit: thehustlerghana.

Source: TikTok

Woman recalls her daily struggle

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, she expressed the need for help as she recounted her daily routine.

''I have no one to help me. That is why I sell coconut to make ends meet. It's hard, but I must make money to survive,'' she told Agoo TV.

The video has been viewed many times by online users on TikTok, where many expressed emotions.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the clip

YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks

Anna N77 posted:

How can we help her.

Ellacadie commented:

Hmmmm life, what is your excuse as a young and energetic person?

Disabled woman gets a new house thanks to Etwereso Hemaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, Beatrice, received keys to her house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman. She reiterated that Beatrice and her teenage daughter lived on the benevolence of a man who took advantage of the 13-year-old girl.

Etwereso helps visually impaired mum of triplets

Still on the philanthropist, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple, who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region, expressed their immense gratitude.

Source: YEN.com.gh