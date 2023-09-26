A video showcasing an unconventional food combination, featuring kenkey and pepper with fried fish garnished with milk, sugar, and egg, has garnered significant attention and reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Many individuals have expressed curiosity about the taste, while others find the combination unsettling or even bewildering

This culinary creation has ignited discussions about diverse food preferences and the impact of unconventional pairings on cultural perceptions of cuisine

The footage, shared on the verified , showcases a dish featuring kenkey and pepper paired with fried fish, but what caught people's attention was the addition of milk, sugar, and egg for garnishing.

Some individuals about the taste of this unconventional blend, while others have expressed outright discomfort and even disbelief at the combination of seemingly incompatible ingredients.

While some adventurous eaters may be tempted to try this unusual dish, others seem content to observe from a distance.

Ghanaians on social media react to video of kenkey combined with sugar and pepper

Food is a powerful cultural symbol and unconventional food pairings often provoke strong reactions, whether positive or negative. Below are some of the comments netizens have been sharing under the video.

@_Nii_A indicated:

They'll eat all these and when they finish them go start dey do appeal for funds for kidney transplant then things, e hard o

@sam_bills_ stated:

Kenkey plus sugar then fresh milk and paper.. eeeiii

@Hitta_0 commented:

Eww you people spoil fufu now e reach kenkey en turn‍♂️

@aboki_lossoGH said:

They could’ve just added their national “ponmo” to the kenkey but that’s another topic for another day, we’ve national issues to attend to now we don’t want wele ni meko to turn into our national meal

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh