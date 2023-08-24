Kwame Essien is a Ghanaian living in the U, who travelled through Libya to Europe and then to the US.

The US-based Ghanaian said until he travelled abroad, he gave all the money he earned to pastors without thinking twice

He also revealed that he did not even give a small amount to his mother, any other family member or even friends

Kwame Essien, a Ghanaian living in the US, has shared why he is grateful he travelled out of Ghana and some of the lessons he has learnt in the US.

Kwame said travelling to America saved him from religion and some of the beliefs he held dear.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he explained that religion made him do certain things in Ghana that he now realises were unnecessary.

He said back in Ghana, he worked as a security man at the Bank of Ghana and earned a good amount monthly.

But he was not using his salary for anything beneficial as he gave it all to men of God, even though his mother and other family members were living in poverty.

Kwame Essien explained that he was doing that because he believed he would go to heaven when he gave money to the church.

“I was a very religious man while in Ghana. I had a job as a security personnel at the Bank of Ghana. I used all my money for church offerings while my mother suffered. I should have given her some, but I didn’t."

"I realised I was the most useless person after I came to the US. I did not save to even acquire a property. I only focused on church because I wanted to make it to heaven," Kwame Essien added.

The former BoG security guard said he engaged in street evangelism in Ghana. One day a man rebuked him for making noise, and he thought the man was a devil.

“I only understood him after I got here. God will bless you whether you pay your tithe or not,” he added.

Talking about his journey to the US, Kwame Essien left Ghana in 2003. He went through Libya to Europe in search of greener pastures.

Eventually, he moved to the US, where he claimed the country changed his mindset on several things, including religion.

Kwame Essien is not the only Ghanaian who moved from a foreign country to the US. Isaac Asamoah, another Ghanaian man, recounted his journey from Argentina to America by road to DJ Nyaami during a previous episode.

