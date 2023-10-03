A video of a young man sharing his views regarding news that Thomas Parety would soon be a father has gone viral

The man asked whether Thomas Partey would have had the chance to date this beautiful lady if not because of his money

Many people who saw the video agreed with the young man regarding his assessment of Partey's love affair

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has sent social media into a frenzy after he reacted to news that Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson are expecting their first child.

In a TikTok video, the young man showered praises on Janine Mackson over her looks, adding the couple's first child would surely be good-looking.

He, however, wondered if the lady would have agreed to date the Arsenal midfielder if not because he was rich and popular.

"I am not saying Partey is not handsome, but I want to know if the lady would have dated him if not because of his money"

He said the love story of Partey and his pretty lover teaches the essence of dating beautiful women especially if you are rich.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video agreed with the young man on his assertion regarding Thomas Partey's love affair

Benjamin indicated:

money answers all things

user4884825254288 added:

simple tie tietia . Money is good.

KOPATY(Nii) stated:

That’s all Bro, marry beautiful lady

Mary Mardy535 indicated:

Buh Thomas is not part oo odo anyway , Sika kasa

Partey girlfriend shows baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey announced that she is expecting a baby with the player.

She shared a series of photos showing her baby bump.

Photos which have also gone viral showed Thomas Partey cradling Janine's growing belly, with a smile on his face showing his joy and anticipation about becoming a father.

Thomas Partey himself, who left a comment that read, "God Did."

