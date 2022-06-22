University of Ghana past student popularly known as Kojo Forex has recently opened up about how much he has invested in books

The forex trader shared that within two months, he has spent GH₵12,000 on essential books

@E_mes_nger, a tweep, commented: "Wow Kojo. I believe the knowledge you will get in those books will be worth more than 10k"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian forex trader popularly known as Kojo Forex has recently got many people reacting massively after opening up about how much he has invested in books.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kojoforex had him revealing that just this year, he has spent GH₵12,000, with GH₵10k being in just one month.

Kojo forex in his suit and dark shade, Ghana cedis, Kojo posing for the camera Photo credit: @kojoforex/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His actual post read;

"I spent Ghc10,000 to buy books this month lol. Highest I’ve spent at a go. Prior to that was Ghc2,000 "

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Many who saw what the former University of Ghana, Legon student's posted took to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@citizen_kota commented:

Beautiful bundle the old ones and ship to me KOJOFOREX

@unitrendsgh asked:

How do you schedule to read them all. Help a brother

@kojoforex replied:

Least chance I get lol. Before sleep, while waiting on trades, on long flights, on any regular day. I have time luxury.

@Adewumivictor14 wrote:

Readers are leaders, you want be a good leader now

From @E_mes_nger:

Wow Kojo.. haha..I believe the knowledge you will get in those books will be worth more than 10k.

@L_j_j_f commented:

More knowledge more value, money and more

Kojo Forex: University of Ghana Alumnus Who Became Rich Through Forex Gets Married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Forex, the old student of the University of Ghana, Legon who recently made it to the news after becoming a millionaire thanks to forex trading announced getting married to the love of his life.

The post sighted on his Twitter post sighted on his timeline had him congratulating himself and his wife for tying the knot recently.

"Marriage They Say Is a Long Journey. But We Started Ours Last Saturday. Congratulations To Us. Lucky to Have Married you My Wifey "

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh