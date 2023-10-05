A video of a young lady in the United States opening up on her time in Ghana has cracked ribs online

The lady said back in Ghana, she was able to call for a reduction in the prices of food items but cannot do that in the US

Many people who saw the video agreed with her on her observation regarding the sale of foodstuffs in the country

A Ghanaian lady in the United States has stirred funny reactions online after she admitted that she genuinely misses Ghana.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @nharhnaerhquiyahchilla, who was at a grocery store, said the reason was that back in Ghana, she could bargain for a reduction in food prices or items anytime she visited the market.

Lady reveals she misses Ghana Photo credit:@nharhnaerhquiyahchilla/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She lamented that this option is not available at grocery stores in the US, a situation that really pains her.

"Here, the price tag is fixed, if you can afford it, then you buy it, if you cannot, you just leave.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 48 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comments by the young lady

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with her on her assertion regarding the sale of foodstuff in the US

Lady plans to set shop in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, currently resident in Canada, expressed frustration regarding the fact that there were no grocery stores in her neighbourhood.

Taking to the streets, the lady explained that she ran out of pepper and tried buying one in the neighbourhood only to realise there was no grocery store nearby.

The lady said the worst part was that she was told to drive 40 minutes to Walmart to get the required pepper.

