A young Ghanaian lady was stunned as she was rudely interrupted during her TikTok video

She was opening up on the properties she had acquired during her short stay in the UK

Many people who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the young lady after she was confronted with the truth

A young Ghanaian lady is trending after a hilarious video of her opening up on the things she has done after relocating to the UK was interrupted.

The lady wanted to use her achievement to motivate Ghanaians on the need to travel abroad, hence she showed off a house she claims to now own to back her assertion.

Lady tells friend to stop lying about her possessions. Photo credit:@sokobre_gh/TikTok

As she kept talking, a lady, apparently her friend, interrupted the video by revealing that she does not own any house in the UK as she wanted people to believe.

She asked her to stop peddling falsehoods to create the impression that she was living a soft life abroad.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 1,000 likes and 5,000 views.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the Ghanaian TikToker, with some wondering why she did that.

obourbelling stated:

Asem oo GHANA girls

Donangel commented:

Audio houses upon audio houses.. We get you

Joe Baa indicated:

allow her to buy mouth house, chop your matter sis one luv

Clara replied:

Herrrr who sent you there

Jennifer Bashiru replied:

Eiiiii aquire you've left us

