Too Much of Junka Town's fame has come back from the UK to Ghana after a short stay

In an interview on SVTV Africa, the actor said he feels sad returning to Ghana but he loves his country

He added that his family and most of his friends are still in Ghana, hence, his decision to return

Famous Ghanaian actor Too Much, known for his hilarious roles in the hit series Junka Town, has returned to Ghana from London.

He said even though many people have advised him not to come back to Ghana, he has good reasons to do so.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he said Ghanaians in the UK received him well and made his stay comfortable, but he needed to return to Ghana.

The Ghanaian actor, whose real name is Ibrahim Idris, said he is unhappy coming back to Ghana due to the country's economic situation.

Too Much said, his one-month stay in the UK has made him realise the only difference between Ghana and other countries is the economic situation and lack of jobs.

“All is well for now. But I am sad because I am retuning to Ghana today. You know Ghana is like hell on earth because of the condition our leaders put us in."

"Some of my friends and family have told me not to return to Ghana. But Ghana is home. No matter the situation I am proud of my home. I know I will be hungry after one month in Ghana but home sweet home," he added.

