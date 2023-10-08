A new documentary called Gold: A Journey has spotlighted the significance of gold in Asante culture

The documentary follows Idris Elba on his adventure to learn about gold and features the Asantehene

Part of the Ghana section of the documentary was filmed during the Akwasidae Festival

Asante culture was spotlighted in a new documentary that Hollywood star Idris Elba narrated.

The documentary, Gold: A Journey, was produced by the World Gold Council to explore.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L) and Idris Elba (R). Source: Facebook/@Berl Photography

Source: Facebook

It explores the value of gold and various cultures and the historical significance of the precious metal.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also featured heavily in the documentary's Ghana section, which was filmed during the Akwasidae Festival.

Elba exchanged pleasantries with the Asantehene and expressed gratitude for being allowed to greet the Asante king.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier sightings of Elba in Ghana when he was seen shooting the documentary.

The documentary also features stories about gold from Canada and South Africa.

Idris Elba Shares Plan Of Building Film Studio In Ghana

In a related story, Idris Elba paid a courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo during his visit to Ghana.

In his meeting with the president, he disclosed that his team has been working endlessly with the National Film Authority to establish an ultra-modern movie studio in the country.

The news has excited many Ghanaians as they take to social media to show their appreciation to the Hollywood star.

Otumfuo questions ongoing illegal mining despite interventions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Asantehene was questioning the lack of willpower on the part of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight illegal mining.

He also said until recently, illegal small-scale mining had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution.

The Asantehene has on many platforms spoken sternly against illegal mining in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh