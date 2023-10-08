The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned purported supporters of the party who besieged the studios of UTV to accost pundit A Plus

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, called the situation unfortunate

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has distanced itself from purported supporters of the party who besieged the studios of UTV to accost pundit Kwame A Plus.

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, said the incident was unfortunate.

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP (L). Source: Twitter/@RAahiagbah

Source: Twitter

Ahiagbah spoke on UTV after the chaotic incident, where he suggested that some persons had been arrested.

“There was no direction from the party that people should come and spoil the show,” he said.

In a video circulating, the men looking to accost A Plus claimed they were NPP supporters trying to protect their party.

Some of them demanded to know the whereabouts of A Plus, a known critic of the NPP government and a regular pundit on the show.

A Plus to run for office

A Plus recently announced his intent to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat

A Plus also said he will be contesting that parliamentary seat as an independent candidate

The former musician added that he expects to be the only independent candidate in Parliament after the next election.

A Plus buries father

YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus buried his late father, Daniel Kwasi Obeng, on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The burial and final funeral rites for A Plus' father were graced by several prominent Ghanaians who went to mourn with him.

Alan Kyerematen, Sammi Awuku, Sammy Gyamfi, Kalsoume Sinare, Piesie Esther, Kennedy Osei, and Fadda Dickson, were among the sympathisers.

A Plus spends time abroad with his family

Meanwhile, A Plus recently travelled to the UK to spend time with his wife, Akosua Vee, and children.

In a video, A Plus posed with his stylish wife for a photo shoot and walked with his kids.

His video garnered reactions from netizens who admired the entertainment pundit's beautiful family moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh