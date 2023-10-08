The Ghana Police Service says 16 people were arrested for storming the studios of UTV on October 7

The police said a complaint was made to them by the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers

Police have arrested 16 people for invading the studio of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The 16 are believed to be New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who were looking to confront pundit Kwame A Plus durig the United Showbiz programme.

Persons claiming to be NPP sympathisers wanted to confront A Plus (C). Source: Facebook/@A Plus

According to a statement from the police, the arrest follows a complaint made by the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information.

These persons are currently assisting police with investigations.

The NPP has come out to condemn the purported supporters of the party who besieged the studios of UTV to accost pundit A Plus.

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, called the situation unfortunate.

Reacting to the incident, A Plus said Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, was behind the attack on UTV.

