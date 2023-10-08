Chinese singers led a joyous praise session with popular Twi songs at a Pentecost Church in Ghana, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration

The viral video of the event showcased the congregation joining in to dance around the altar, which depicts how thrilled they were

This heartwarming fusion of cultures received admiration online, emphasizing the universal language of music in fostering unity and shared faith

At a local assembly at the Pentecost Church in Ghana, a remarkable and heartwarming event unfolded as Chinese singers took the stage, leading the congregation in praises with popular Twi songs.

In a video that has rapidly gone viral on social media, the atmosphere was electric as the singers delivered their heartfelt performance.

Congregants were not only captivated by the musical display but also couldn't resist joining in the joyous celebration, dancing enthusiastically around the altar with each new song.

Chinese singers lead Twi praises in a Pentecost church Photo credit: @talkdot

Source: TikTok

The powerful fusion of cultures and languages, with Chinese singers embracing the rich Ghanaian tradition of Twi songs, left a lasting impression on those present.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The impression that Chinese singing Twi songs has given netizens

It spoke to the universal language of music, transcending borders and fostering unity among diverse communities.

The video has since garnered immense attention and admiration online, with viewers applauding the heartwarming display of unity and shared faith.

This memorable moment serves as a reminder of the profound impact music can have in bridging cultural divides and bringing people together in celebration.

Watch the video below:

Chinese choral group stuns with flawless rendition of Ghanaian gospel song on TV3's Showbiz 360

In other news, IYF Choral Group, a Chinese choir, delivered a flawless rendition of Cindy Thompson's "Anwanwado" on TV3's Showbiz 360, showcasing their impressive command of the Twi language.

The performance garnered admiration from many Ghanaians, sparking discussions about their remarkable proficiency in the language, while some noted a distinct Chinese accent in their pronunciation.

Chinese gold mining firm in Ghana finalizes plans to construct airport in Upper East Region

Also, a Chinese gold mining firm operating in Ghana has revealed that it is in the final stages of discussions with the government regarding the construction of an airport in the Upper East Region.

Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd initially sought to establish an airstrip exclusively for its use in the Talensi District, where gold production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, the Ministry of Transport successfully persuaded the company to proceed with the construction of a full-fledged airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh