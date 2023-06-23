Chinese choral group IYF Choral Group performed Cindy Thompson's Anwanwado on TV3's Showbiz 360

They spoke Twi and performed the song without fumbling their words which impressed many Ghanaians

Many people felt they were taking over the country, while others were of the view that they spoke the Twi language with a Chinese accent

A Chinese music group known as IYF Choral Group has won the admiration of many Ghanaians as they spoke Twi on a TV show.

The group is contesting on TV3's gospel show known as Adom Stars.

Chinese Music Group performing Cindy Thompson's Anwanwado. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @the_real_cindythompson

Source: Instagram

Chinese music group perform Cindy Thompson's Anwanwado

The group was hosted on TV3's Showbiz 360 as they performed a classic gospel song from Cindy Thompson titled Anwanwado.

In the intro of their performance, one of the female singers urged the studio audience to join her in singing. She expressed this effortlessly in Twi.

Another then said, "Nyame nhyira wo bebree" which translates into "May God bless you abundantly".

In performing the song, they sang the lyrics word for word without mincing the words.

Below is a video of the Chinese music group singing Cindy Thompson's Anwanwado.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Many people were impressed with their fluency in the Twi language while others were of the view that they spoke with a Chinese accent.

Others were also not happy as they felt that the Chinese were taking over.

_asap_richie stated:

It’s funny but they sang well ❤️

vinashbeautyartistry said:

How many years have they been in Ghana?

mullablaq remarked:

Wow, most beautiful thing I’ve seen on the internet today.

link_banks stated:

We too have to start singing in Chinese

awuraamponsaah said:

These Chinese will soon take over de world because eiiiii sm of us don't know all de lyrics mpo

rafatu_anass commented:

From galamsey to gospel musicians, there are soo many ways to catch a fish.

chance_bayward said:

Awesome, I must admit their Twi is better than mine. I can’t sing more than 2 lines of the song they are singing.

sista_queensta remarked:

Am I the only one hearing only Chinese accents

