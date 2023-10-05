Ghanaian TikTok user Prophakwa, now residing in the US, posted a video showing the contrasting ease of entering the police force in the US compared to Ghana

Ghanaian TikTok user Prophakwa, currently residing in the US, has shared a video shedding light on the contrasting ease of joining the police force in the US compared to Ghana.

In the video, which was filmed at an event featuring police officers in the background, Prophakwa spoke about the recruitment process in the US, suggesting that it's straightforward and accessible.

He contrasted this with the situation in Ghana, where he suggested that aspiring officers often face long queues or even have to pay bribes to secure a spot in the force.

The video has sparked a flurry of responses from netizens, with many expressing surprise at the differences in recruitment practices between the two countries.

Ghanaians share varied opinions on the issue of police recruitment in the US

Some viewers of Prophakwa's TikTok video have shared their own experiences and views on the matter, contributing to a broader debate on the challenges and accessibility of law enforcement careers in different parts of the world.

Owusu said:

they should send everything to internet for as Ghanaians citizens to do some cos here Ghana you go explain taya

@Lordkasoa commented:

In Ghana , i should pay 10000 to someone father before being a laborer for my country

kalabule96 mentioned:

they should sponsor my visa I will work for free they should just give me accommodation and food

Watch the video below:

Young factory worker's insights on why laziness and overseas travel don't mix

On the contrary, in a viral video, a young factory worker sparked online discussions by sharing his perspective on why lazy individuals should avoid travelling abroad.

According to him, hard work is the primary factor driving success in foreign countries, making it unsuitable for lazy people to pursue opportunities there.

Ghanaians who viewed the video have voiced various opinions, with some questioning the young man's viewpoint.

Ghanaian UK resident encourages youth to discover local opportunities

In another story, Ben Asamoah Darlington, a Ghanaian man living in the UK, believes there are better opportunities in Ghana than in other countries.

He advises Ghanaian youth not to travel outside Ghana for greener pastures, emphasising the potential within the country.

Darlington encourages them to make the most of what Ghana offers while not discouraging travel opportunities when they arise.

