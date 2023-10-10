A video of a Visa officer opening up on why parents often get disqualified from the American lottery has gone viral

In a video, she revealed that most parents conceal information about their children because they feel they will not be joining them in the US

Many people who watched the video followed up with questions on the right things that must be done

A former Visa officer, Lissa, has admonished applicants, particularly parents who apply for the Diversity Visa lottery, popularly known as the American lottery, to be careful regarding the information they submit.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the_fred_effect, Lissa explained that many people get disqualified because they are unable to provide the right answers to some tricky questions or they deliberately fail to make a full disclosure.

She gave an example of how parents often fail to disclose information about their children because they feel the kids would not be immigrating to the US with them.

"So unfortunately, I have seen people get refused because they didn't list all the children that they have"

She urged applicants to be very careful when it comes to providing information about themselves to avoid being disqualified.

Ghanaians ask more questions

Netizens who thronged the comments of the video sought clarity on some issues Lissa raised by asking questions

Vim3ai asked:

Will one be disqualified for not providing a marriage certificate in the event that they did a traditional marriage?

gloriaowusudarkwa wrote:

Ahh so if you apply for a dv lottery and you don’t win and you later apply for a non immigrant visa, you could be denied?

Erasmus90Quasi stated:

Is it advisable for someone who applied for the Lottery visa gets their passport ready ?

KofiAnsah

Hi Fred ,I’m currently in the tertiary level 300 ,I’m not done with the degree yet I’m left with a year so education level what should it be

Kwaku Abranti3 commented:

Bossu if you chose that you’re married aa. Will they demand any marriage certificate of something to prove of it??

Source: YEN.com.gh