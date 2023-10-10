A video of a young man advising Ghanaians against common errors they make while applying for American lottery has gone viral

The young man revealed that applicants who applied multiple times for the American lottery will be disqualified

Netizens who saw the video also asked some questions about the application process

A Ghanaian man living abroad has advised persons desirous of applying for the Diversity Visa lottery, also known as the American lottery, to guard against duplicate applications.

Taking to TikTok, the young man @tipsandgist, in sharing tips about the American lottery, revealed that the process undergoes three stages, namely the entrance stage, the draw stage and the final stage, which is the announcement of the winners..

Man warns duplicate applications Photo credit:@tipsandgist/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that some people are disqualified from the entrance stage because they deliberately apply more than once.

"For others also, agents can apply on their behalf without their knowledge. If it happens that you also contacted another agent to apply, you will be disqualified because you would have applied multiple times"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians ask questions

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video thanked the young man for enlightening them with others also seeking clarity on a number of issues.

Sheila_Brown commented:

Please after winning and going through all process successfully, are they in charge of the plane ticket?

kwami Dee stated:

Bro u are doing great job. Thanks Soo much Afor tell Nana Akuffo Addo make he gv u one room fr jubilee house

JnrKalpello replied:

Gists u hv done enough for us but one video for conclusion of application in step by step before the date started

user9010942738280 indicated:

I won 2 years with less than 4,500 number yet was not invited for an interview

nana_esi10 reacted:

Please how to detect whether the photo fit or not can you help me

Former visa officer appeals to parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Visa officer, Lissa, has admonished parents who apply for the American lottery to be careful regarding the information they submit.

Lissa explained that many people get disqualified because they are unable to provide the right answers to some tricky questions or they deliberately fail to make a full disclosure.

She cited how parents often fail to disclose information about their children because they feel the kids would not be immigrating to the US with them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh