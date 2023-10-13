A viral video shared by @Esi_K_ showcased a mother's ecstatic reaction in Ghana as her daughter passed her bar exams

The video captured the mother's dancing, singing, and tight embraces, expressing her overwhelming joy at her daughter's achievement

The emotional moment, also witnessed by the daughter's proud father, resonated widely, symbolizing the culmination of hard work and dedication as the daughter prepares to be officially called to the Bar in November 2023

In a heartwarming moment captured and shared by user @Esi_K_ on Twitter, a mother's uncontainable joy was palpable as her daughter passed her bar exams in Ghana.

The video quickly went viral and depicted the mother dancing and singing with exuberance, enveloping her daughter in tight embraces, celebrating the significant achievement. The daughter's hard work and dedication had paid off, ensuring her path to becoming a qualified lawyer.

The proud mother's happiness radiated throughout the room while a man, presumably her father, watched with delight and restrained emotions.

A collage of the mother showing her joy as she hugs and jubilates with her daughter Photo credit: @Esi_K_ Source: Twitter

His eyes shone with pride, although he seemed to be holding back tears of joy. The family's shared moment of triumph resonated deeply with viewers, symbolizing the culmination of years of effort and sacrifice.

The daughter is now poised to be officially called to the Bar in November 2023, marking the beginning of what promises to be a successful and fulfilling legal career.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share in the excitement of the lady's achievement

The heartening video spread across social media platforms, inspiring many aspiring individuals and a testament to the power of determination and support.

Read some of the comments on the videos shared by @Esi_K_ below:

Ama Governor refused a call to the Bar

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct.

The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor said could not be traced. Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.

The General Legal Council later offered her a conditional call lifeline.

