Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, aka Ama Governor, has been given a chance to be called to the bar

A report to the General Legal Council indicated that she would be allowed to complete her application

Ama Governor will be made to sign an undertaking as part of the conditions for her call to the bar

The YouTuber denied a call to the Bar, Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio, has been given a conditional lifeline by the General Legal Council.

Governor-Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, will be allowed to complete her application to be called to the Bar and become a lawyer.

Ama Governor's real name is Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio. Source: Twitter/@Ama_governor

Source: Twitter

A Ghana Bar Association representative’s report to the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 Bar conference held in Cape Coast indicated this development.

The report also outlined that Ama Governor’s conduct will be closely monitored, and she will be made to sign an undertaking.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ama Governor was first denied a call to the Bar of alleged conduct unbecoming of a potential lawyer.

Ama Governor complains of discrimination

The YouTuber has long maintained that she was treated unfairly by being denied a call to the Bar.

YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor, for example, complained earlier that she was yet to be informed of why she was denied a call to the Bar.

"I am still waiting to be told what my improper conduct was from 6th Nov, 2022 till date. I cannot handle this tarnishing of image and spread of false information about the true facts of the events that took place for much longer."

There were concerns that Governor-Ababio was being discriminated against because she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The YouTuber maintains that this is not a basis for her to be denied a call to the Bar.

Controversial petition

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported that Governor-Ababio was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct.

The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Governor-Ababio says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh