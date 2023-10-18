A video of how an old student year group opted to celebrate their former basic school teacher has warmed hearts online

The group presented a hamper during a visit to her home and thanked her for what she had done for them

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the group for duly honouring their former teacher

The 2010 year group of the Jewish Preparatory School has been applauded by many people online after they celebrated their former teacher in a special way.

This comes as the old students paid a visit to the elderly woman identified as Teacher Aku to show their gratitude for the crucial role she played in shaping their lives at a young age.

A video of the visit that YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the adorable moment the young men and women were seen bonding with their teacher as they reminisced about some good moments they had with her.

The elderly woman, who was obviously excited by the gesture, smiled from ear to ear as she interacted with her former students.

As a show of appreciation, the group presented a hamper to their former teacher and thanked her for the tremendous role she played in their lives.

The adorable video was captioned:

"13 years ago, this amazing woman showed us love during primary school. She paid our fees for us more. We came back together to show her much appreciation for all that she did for us".

Ghanaians commend the group

Netizens, in reacting to the video, commended the group for putting smiles on the faces of their teacher and for honouring her.

Ghanaian Barbie reacted:

God bless you all for remembering her

Gold_3059 remarked:

l owe most of my charater trait from this woman, love,compassion for people, endless giver oh manye God bless you. You will see me soon.

Ben Lionel stated:

am still looking for my class 1 teacher ooooo

ConcluGh added:

Gold_3059 me teachers must be celebrated always

Gold_3059 wrote:

well done guys u made me emotional. My love for this woman.

