A lot of job seekers struggle with writing a CV that gets them the dream job they've been searching for all their lives. This is because many people don't know the important details that should be included in their CV.

On the basis of the foregoing, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 things job seekers must remove from their CV in 2021, courtesy of @therealcvguru on Twitter.

1. Career objective

According to @therealcvguru, including a career objective in the CV shifts the focus away from what the applicant can do, why the applicant should be hired or what problem they can solve.

She said:

"Most career objectives are generic and only provide the reader with what YOU are seeking or looking for. "Seeking a role that will enable me to utilise my skills within a growing company". Sound familiar?"

Job seekers must ensure that only important details are included in the CV. Photo credit: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington

Source: UGC

2. Personal information

Home address, health information, date of birth and others are not needed.

3. Photo

Photos should not be added in the CV unless a huge part of the applicants getting the job is dependent on their looks.

@therealcvguru said:

"Recruiters, like everyone else, have inherent biases, and you don't want to be a position where focus is drawn on your appearance, rather than your actual skills, experience etc."

4. Additional documents

5. Buzzwords

Buzzwords are overused and shouldn't be included in the CV. These words have lost their impact. They include: hard-working, motivated, punctual, diligent, among others.

6. Graphics, such as charts, logos and tables

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

7. Unnecessary fluff

The CV does not need a cover page, neither does it need the title "Curriculum Vitae of...".

8. Long paragraphs

9. Social media links

Social media links shouldn't be included unless it's a link to the applicant's LinkedIn profile.

Other social media channels the applicant include should be done so with the purpose of showcasing their skills and professional abilities that align with the role they are applying for.

10. References

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted seven things to do before going for an interview courtesy of @Jarushub on Twitter.

Knowing about the company is one of them. It is important to know about the company before going for that interview. You could get information about the company on their website or go on Google to know more about the firm.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh