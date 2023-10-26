A Ghanaian residing in the UK said that she sold her car and a partially built four-bedroom house in Ghana to fund her education abroad after getting accepted into a UK university

Despite initial reluctance, she expressed no regrets about her decision, emphasising the importance of having a purpose behind such choices

Georgina successfully achieved her goals abroad, highlighting the significance of purposeful decision-making in life

Georgina Asiedu, a Ghanaian woman residing in the UK, recently opened up about her unconventional decision to sell her car and a partially built four-bedroom house in Ghana to fund her education abroad.

She revealed that she initially had no plans to leave Ghana but was persuaded by a friend to explore studying in the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Georgina said at the time, she had already invested in a house and a car but opted to sell them to cover the expensive tuition fees of her university acceptance in the UK.

Georgina Asiedu speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Georgina expressed no regrets about her decision. She emphasised that there was a purpose behind her choice and added that she had achieved the goals she set for herself after moving abroad.

While acknowledging the challenges she faced in the UK, she offered advice to young people on how to cope with similar difficulties.

Georgina's story is a testament to her determination and willingness to pursue her education abroad, even if it meant making significant sacrifices.

Her experience also highlights the importance of having a clear purpose and goal when making life-altering decisions, encouraging others to weigh their options thoughtfully before embarking on similar journeys.

