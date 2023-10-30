Jerome Adzah, a prominent Ghanaian sales and marketing expert known as The Salesman, has achieved substantial success in his professional journey

Renowned Ghanaian sales and marketing expert Jerome Adzah, popularly known as The Salesman, has achieved remarkable success in his professional journey, despite facing significant challenges in his early life.

Jerome's inspirational story began with a two-year hiatus from school due to a lack of funds. During this period, he worked diligently alongside his family, selling beans to make ends meet.

Jerome Adzah shared the early chapters of his life with YEN.com.gh, recounting his days at William Wilberforce Preparatory School near Mamobi General Hospital.

Jerome Adzah the leader of TSM Strategic Hub Photo credit: Jerome Adzah via LinkedIn

He vividly remembered receiving an amount of 47,000 old Ghana cedis from his mother to cover his school fees. However, this initial ray of hope was dashed when the money was stolen.

Unable to secure another sum for his education, he decided to support his family by engaging in the bean-selling business for nearly two years.

"I was attending the William Wilberforce Preparatory School, around the Mamobi General Hospital when my mom gave me 47,000 old Ghana cedis at the time for my fees. Unfortunately, somebody stole it and I my family could not raise another amount for me. I had to help my mom to sell beans for almost two years," he told YEN.com.gh.

Perseverance leads to success

Fast forward to the present, Jerome Adzah has emerged as a distinguished business consultant, entrepreneur, and sales and marketing professional.

He has made a significant impact, having contributed to approximately 90 companies in various capacities. His expertise has led to the generation of over 20,000 sales and more than 2,700 successful sales presentations.

Jerome's professional journey spans a broad spectrum of industries, including real estate, health, information technology, banking and finance, education, oil and gas, beauty, human resources and recruitment, NGOs, and hospitality, among others.

Key career roles and qualifications

Throughout his career, he has held key positions, including Country Manager for Jetlink Ghana, Business Development Executive at Multisoft Solutions, Business Development at Jobberman Ghana Limited, Principal Marketing Officer at Softlanding Limited (a member of the Stratcom Africa Group), and Marketing Manager for FC Beauty Group.

Notably, in 2019, Jerome was nominated by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) to serve on the Curriculum Review Panel for the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX, Ghana).

He is also a full member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) and holds a Board Member position at the Global Chamber, among other esteemed qualifications. Jerome's journey from adversity to success serves as an inspirational story for many aspiring professionals.

The emergence of TSM Strategic Hub

Jerome Adzah revealed that after realizing how much he had grown in his profession, he decided to set up the TSM Strategic Hub

"So, as the ladder of success was ascended, it was clear that my expertise was in high demand. Companies were eager to poach, and institutions called for my guidance. However, I had a vision beyond individual consulting. I wanted to share the knowledge to inspire a new generation of sales professionals. Thus, The Salesman concept was born, later evolving into a business hub known as TSM Strategic Hub," he said.

He indicates that at TSM Strategic Hub, they do not just provide solutions but engineer revolutions. From Sales Training that empowers professionals with knowledge to Sales Activation that propels businesses to the forefront, their offerings are as diverse as the challenges they tackle.

"We delve into the nuances of Marketing Research, sculpt Tailored 360 Brand Strategies, and forge unbreakable bonds through Investor Relations," he added.

Source: YEN.com.gh