Kabutey Ocansey, a famous Ghanaian master of ceremonies, is the MC of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale at the National Theatre.

He is renowned for hosting the events of prominent people in society, including the opulent wedding of the daughter of businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Meet Kabutey Ocansey the MC of the 2023 NSMQ final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Ocansey hosted a lavish birthday party that Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia attended. He brings his expertise and life to the events, which has made him one of the favourite choices of many.

As he takes hold of the mic at the NSMQ final, YEN.com.gh highlights some facts about the famous MC.

Kabutey Ocansey was the former Business Development head at Roverman Productions. He also worked at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

His worth of experience includes serving as the former management and development analyst at MEL Consulting Ltd, Accra.

On his Facebook profile, Ocansey indicates that he completed Pope John Secondary School and Junior Seminary before heading to KNUST to further his education. Ocansey is a native of Ada in Dangme East District in the Greater Accra Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh