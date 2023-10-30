A video of the team representing Achimota School arriving at the National Theatre for the grand finale of the 2023 NSMQ) has surfaced

The boys could be seen sporting their uniforms and finishing up to head off to the venue with their school anthem in the background

Peeps have reached out in the comments area to share diverse thoughts, with many expecting a nail-biting contest

The Achimota School team has arrived at the National Theatre ahead of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

It comes after the school clinched victory over formidable contenders with 41 points, Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St Louis Senior High School (26 points), during the semifinal at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region.

The squad is geared up to compete against PRESEC Legon and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) for the 2023 trophy and ultimate cash prize.

In the first video of the teenagers leaving their resting room to the venue for the National Championship, they appeared confident and poised to square off with their opponents.

The first moment they ascended into the National Theatre auditorium was filmed on tape. The school's anthem played in the background of the footage.

Watch the video below:

Folks expect a heated battle

Many who took to the comments area expect a fierce contest between the schools.

@PaaManuel indicated:

Going for the win.

@MaximumYeboah commented:

No size for Ghana. Achomita School we dey.

@_Fiifi_Sage commented:

Achimota's anthem is a beautiful one!

@MPKwarteng said:

May OWASS triumph.

@BenardinJnr indicated:

More than the UEFA Champions League, oh.

@phrimpong said:

Kaish, Champions League final.

@ftballmybarber commented:

Head of all the hosts.

@Abrantie_Max asked:

So you people no go make the boys learn?

