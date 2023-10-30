Global site navigation

National Theatre: First Video Of Achimota School Team Storming Venue For NSMQ Finale Causes Stir
Education

National Theatre: First Video Of Achimota School Team Storming Venue For NSMQ Finale Causes Stir

by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • A video of the team representing Achimota School arriving at the National Theatre for the grand finale of the 2023 NSMQ) has surfaced
  • The boys could be seen sporting their uniforms and finishing up to head off to the venue with their school anthem in the background
  • Peeps have reached out in the comments area to share diverse thoughts, with many expecting a nail-biting contest

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Achimota School team has arrived at the National Theatre ahead of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

It comes after the school clinched victory over formidable contenders with 41 points, Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St Louis Senior High School (26 points), during the semifinal at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti Region.

Photos of the 2023 NSMQ Achimota School team.
First video as Achimota School NSMQ team storms National Theatre for grand finale. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.
Source: Twitter

The squad is geared up to compete against PRESEC Legon and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) for the 2023 trophy and ultimate cash prize.

Read also

Video of Presec NSMQ contestants getting ready to face opponents in finals, peeps react

In the first video of the teenagers leaving their resting room to the venue for the National Championship, they appeared confident and poised to square off with their opponents.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The first moment they ascended into the National Theatre auditorium was filmed on tape. The school's anthem played in the background of the footage.

Watch the video below:

Folks expect a heated battle

Many who took to the comments area expect a fierce contest between the schools.

@PaaManuel indicated:

Going for the win.

@MaximumYeboah commented:

No size for Ghana. Achomita School we dey.

@_Fiifi_Sage commented:

Achimota's anthem is a beautiful one!

@MPKwarteng said:

May OWASS triumph.

@BenardinJnr indicated:

More than the UEFA Champions League, oh.

@phrimpong said:

Kaish, Champions League final.

@ftballmybarber commented:

Head of all the hosts.

Read also

NSMQ grand finale: First video pops up as Opoku Ware boys storm National Theatre for contest

@Abrantie_Max asked:

So you people no go make the boys learn?

First Video Emerges As Opoku Ware team arrives at National Theatre for NSMQ grand finale

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) team arriving at the National Theatre for the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has emerged.

The footage captures the brilliant boys sporting matching uniforms in a room where they were finishing up to move to the venue hosting the National Championship.

The early scenes of the video highlight one of them getting attired for the contest. The OWASS team will face Achimota School and the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) for the 2023 trophy on Monday (today), October 30.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel