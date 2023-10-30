PRESEC Legon has taken a confident lead in the first round of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale

The Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) has taken a commanding lead in the first round of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

In a fierce battle at the National Theatre in Accra, seven-time NSMQ champions PRESEC Legon obtained 18 points against Achimota School's 11 points and Opoku Ware School's (OWASS) 9 points.

PRESEC Legon takes commanding lead in first round of 2023 NSMQ finale. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: UGC

The three schools are facing off in an intense contest of wits and numbers for the 2023 NSMQ trophy and the ultimate prize.

PRESEC Legon has already proven that they could add another golden prize to their list of laurels.

See the results below:

Reactions as PRESEC Legon tasks bold lead in first round

@westerliDoski claimed:

I knew Stephen would fail after seeing him with a gal not long ago.

@poundsterling02 indicated:

Why are people surprised by Presec's performance ‍♂️ the lecturers in Legon go over to teach them, and these are the same lecturers that set NSMQ questions. They are even supposed to have more trophies than this.

@_DrNewton said:

Let’s be fair. This isn’t a fair competition so far.

@PaaManuel asked:

Will Motown still win?

@keghnenmanasseh posted:

Congratulations to Presec for winning round 1.

@Samantha_Arhin reacted:

Presec should enjoy while it lasts.

First video emerges as Opoku Ware team arrives at National Theatre for NSMQ grand finale

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) team arriving at the National Theatre for the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has emerged.

The footage captures the brilliant boys sporting matching uniforms in a room where they were finishing up to move to the venue hosting the National Championship.

The early scenes of the video highlight one of them getting attired for the contest. The OWASS team will face Achimota School and the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) for the 2023 trophy on Monday (today), October 30.

Meet the 2014 NSMQ contestant turned doctor who is coach of the 2023 Achimota School team

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Akora Dr Bright Forkuo, a 2014 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, garnered mild attention over his achievements and leadership at his alma mater.

The Achimota School alumnus and medical doctor has been part of the NSMQ team since 2014, providing support for the school.

He is now the coach of the Achimota School NSMQ finalist set to face off against Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) and Opoku Ware School in the grand finale on Monday, October 30, 2023.

