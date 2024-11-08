Dr Vida Owusu-Prempeh, the Dean of Students at the Sunyani Technical University has reached another milestone

This comes after she bagged a PhD from the University of Professional Studies, Accra during its 16th congregation

In a post on TikTok, the STU congratulated and celebrated Dr Vida Owusu-Prempeh on her newest academic success

The Sunyani Technical University (STU) has celebrated the remarkable achievement of one of its staff, Dr Vida Owusu-Prempeh.

Dr Owusu-Prempeh, the Dean of Students at the university, reportedly earned a doctoral degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Dr Vida Owusu-Prempeh, the Dean of Students at the Sunyani Technical University, earns a PhD. Photo credit: @stughana/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Dean of Students was part of the 2024 postgraduate graduating class honoured at the 16th congregation of the UPSA about a week ago.

The middle-aged woman's accomplishment was described as a testament to the university's commitment to academic excellence and staff development.

In a social media post on its official TikTok page, the STU stated that Dr Owusu-Prempeh's academic achievement would inspire the rest of its staff.

"Congratulations to Dr. Mrs. Vida Owusu-Prempeh! We are incredibly proud to celebrate the graduation of our esteemed Dean of Students, now Dr. Mrs. Vida Owusu-Prempeh, on achieving her PhD! Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic excellence inspire us all," they wrote.

"Thank you for being a guiding light for our students and the entire university community. We are excited to see the impact you will continue to make as you lead with wisdom and vision," they added.

STU community congratulates its Dean of Students

Following the publication of Dr Mrs Vida Owusu-Prempeh's graduation pictures on TikTok, the STU community online congratulated their Dean of Students on her success.

@popolampo4 said:

"Awww congratulations to you Dean of students."

@detalented260 also said:

"I tap into your grace Prof."

@Mandra commented:

"congratulations."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh