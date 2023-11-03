Prof Elsie AB Effah Kaufmann, the host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has refuted claims of bias toward specific schools during the competition

Prof Elsie AB Effah Kaufmann, the host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has vehemently denied accusations of bias towards specific schools during the popular quiz competition.

Despite claims on social media that she favours certain schools, Prof Kaufmann, also the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, emphasised her impartiality.

on Accra-based Starr FM, she stated that she has no vested interest in any school, including her alma mater, Aburi Girls Secondary School. Prof Kaufmann asserted her commitment to professionalism and fairness as the NSMQ host, clarifying that she doesn't know any contestants and takes her job seriously.

A collage of Prof Elsie A. B. Effah Kaufmann the quiz mistress for the NSMQ Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

When questioned about resigning due to pressure, she admitted considering it as her responsibilities increased, especially now that she serves as a Dean.

She reflected on the challenges, recalling a year where she participated in 76 contests, leading to health issues, emphasising the toll it took on her.

Despite the challenges, she remains dedicated to her role but cautioned against baseless accusations, highlighting the importance of maintaining her reputation for fairness and professionalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh