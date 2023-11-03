A Ghanaian man has left many inspired after he opened up on life in the United States

The man said his living conditions have improved for the better after he relocated to the US

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for using his lived experience to inspire others

A man who relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures is advocating for Ghanaians who have the opportunity to join him.

Speaking about his travel in a video that YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, the man, whose name was not disclosed, recounted how things were difficult for him during his stay in Ghana.

Ghanaian man opens up on his salary in the US Photo credit: @prophakwa/TikTok

The man opened up on how he frequently went to work from 8 am to 9 pm every day just to earn GH¢450 at the end of the month.

He admitted that his life has transformed for the better after relocating to the US because his job as a casual worker at Amazon earns him $750 dollars, equivalent to GH¢9000 weekly.

The inspiring video had gathered over 2000 likes and 80 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video were inspired by the story of the young man, with others also expressing a desire to relocate abroad.

CLE7 stated:

Dominick was my mate at JHS and a very good IT guy.. I’m proud of you Dominick My God bless us all

DADA ERICO commented:

Real words of encouragement these are the types of stories we need to hear BIGUPS bro

JNR_gee99 indicated:

They won’t tell you that tax will take almost half tsww you Finish too rent and rest

JNR_gee99

benedictamensah652 indicated:

aww i want be like u.we are really suffering in Ghana. imagine i have a first but i don't have a job

