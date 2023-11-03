The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has demanded an apology from the NSMQ quiz mistress for comments perceived as belittling towards art students

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has demanded an apology from the quiz mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), Prof Elsie Kaufmann, over remarks they deemed demeaning to art students.

George Quaye, the President of ATWAG, emphasised the importance of both science and arts in society, highlighting that the emotional and imaginative aspects provided by arts are invaluable and irreplaceable by AI technology.

George Quaye urged equal respect for students regardless of their academic pursuits, emphasising the need for all participants and viewers to feel valued and respected.

George Quaye called on NSMQ organisers, Primetime Limited, to address Prof Kaufmann's comments and ensure a more inclusive and respectful approach to the competition.

The reaction from ATWAG came after Prof Kaufmann's statement about PRESEC's winning strategy, where she compared their quiz programs to other schools' celebratory activities, sparking concerns about the perceived hierarchy between science and arts in educational institutions.

NSMQ Quiz Mistress, Prof Elsie Kaufmann Says She's Impartial

Meanwhile, Prof Elsie AB Effah Kaufmann, host of NSMQ, vehemently denies bias accusations, emphasising her impartiality and professionalism in the competition.

Despite social media claims, she clarifies her lack of favouritism, even toward her alma mater, and expresses her profound commitment to the role.

While considering resignation due to increased responsibilities and health concerns from numerous contests, she remains dedicated but warns against baseless accusations affecting her reputation.

NSMQ Quiz Mistress Comments On Prempeh College's Petition

In a related development, Professor Elsie Kaufmann, the NSMQ Quiz Mistress, responded to Prempeh College's objections regarding a contested riddle in the semi-final, stressing their dedication to accuracy and prompt correction of errors for the benefit of learning.

She encouraged educators to prioritise education over financial gains and emphasised the educational significance of the NSMQ.

Prof Kaufmann's remarks underscored the commitment to fairness and learning in the competition.

