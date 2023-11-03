Prof Elsie Kaufmann, Quiz Mistress of NSMQ, attributes PRESEC's success to early and continuous preparation

She revealed that students participate in quiz programs before joining the school, giving them a head start

Unlike other schools, PRESEC invests in multiple quiz teams, ensuring students have ample opportunities for practice and improvement

Prof Elsie Kaufmann, the Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), shed light on the reasons behind PRESEC's remarkable success in the competition, having secured the trophy eight times in its 30-year history.

According to Prof Kaufmann, the key lies in PRESEC's meticulous preparation, which begins even before contestants enter the school.

She emphasised the advantage of early preparation, highlighting that nowadays, students participate in various quiz programs, giving them a head start before joining PRESEC's team.

Unlike schools that select contestants in their final year, PRESEC invests significantly in quiz programs, allowing students to hone their skills over multiple years.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Prof Kaufmann revealed that PRESEC boasts several quiz teams, providing students with ample opportunities for practice and improvement.

"It seems as if their contestants are preparing well before they even get into the school. These days there are all kinds of quiz programmes, and they are practising there. By the time they get to PRESEC to come and join the team, they already have a head start. When other schools are singing and dancing these people are doing quiz programmes in the school."

While other schools focus on celebratory activities, PRESEC students are dedicated to quiz programs, giving them a competitive edge.

Prof Kaufmann's insights underscore the importance of early and continuous preparation, positioning PRESEC as a powerhouse in the NSMQ and emphasising the school's commitment to academic excellence.

NSMQ Quiz Mistress, Prof Elsie Kaufmann Says She's Impartial

Meanwhile, Prof Elsie AB Effah Kaufmann, host of NSMQ, vehemently denies bias accusations, emphasizing her impartiality and professionalism in the competition.

Despite social media claims, she clarifies her lack of favouritism, even toward her alma mater, and expresses her profound commitment to the role.

While considering resignation due to increased responsibilities and health concerns from numerous contests, she remains dedicated but warns against baseless accusations affecting her reputation.

NSMQ 2023: Meet The Teacher Who Has Led Presec To Five Consecutive Finals Since 2019

Earlier, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) alumnus Isaac Boakye Nyamekye praised NSMQ coordinator Dzidefo Afram on social media.

Isaac highlighted Dzidefo's role in West Africa Senior High School's debut NSMQ final appearance in 2018.

Since Dzidefo joined Presec in 2019, the school has reached five consecutive finals.

