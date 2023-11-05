Prophet Kumchacha has stated that he will step down as a pastor if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins the 2024 General Elections, a declaration made following Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's success in the NPP primaries

Prophet Kumchacha has declared that he will step down as a pastor if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerges victorious in the 2024 General Elections.

This announcement came during the "United Showbiz" program following Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's triumph in the NPP primaries.

Furthermore, Prophet Kumchacha asserted that only two individuals, himself as an independent candidate or Osofo Kyiri Abosom, have the potential to rejuvenate Ghana.

This statement has ignited discussions and speculations about his potential entry into the political arena.

Vice President Bawumia's victory in the NPP primaries, which solidified his position as a key player in the party's presidential race for the 2024 elections, served as the backdrop for Kumchacha's bold proclamation.

The NPP, a major political force in Ghana, is anticipated to encounter significant competition in the upcoming elections.

Prophet Kumchacha's audacious declaration introduces a fascinating dynamic to the political landscape, hinting at the possibility of his transition from the pulpit to the political arena if the NPP secures victory in the 2024 elections.

The extent to which he will pursue this vision for Ghana's future remains to be seen.

