A video of some individuals exchanging words with the father of Thomas Partey has gone viral

The individuals, who are said to be townsfolk of Krobo Odumase, complained the player had done very little to help develop the town

Many people who saw the video were not happy with the actions of the townfolks on the matter

Some individuals at Krobo Odumase, Thomas Partey's hometown, expressed their disappointment in the Arsenal man over what they feel is a failure on his part to play a lead role in the development of the town.

The disgruntled individuals voiced their displeasure when the Thomas Partey Foundation, in partnership with other groups, organised a football gala in the community.

Youth at Krobo Odumase confronts Partey's father. Photo credit: @Rajab Media Gh.Facebook @thomaspartey5/Instagram

Source: UGC

A video, which has since gone viral and was shared by Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams on his YouTube page, showed the moment some individuals confronted the father of Thomas Partey, complaining that the Arsenal midfielder has done little to advance the development of the community.

One man, who was seen in the video exchanging words with the player's father, cited an example of how Sadio Mane has helped develop his hometown,

The father of the player, Jacob Partey, kept his composure as he gave them assurances his son was committed to ensuring that the town he hails from would develop.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 views and 77 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians unhappy with the townfolks

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were not happy with the reaction of the townfolks.

@kofidmore1109 stated:

Mr. Obama, the county or community facilities are NOT free in the United States of America or any of the Western countries, but are founded by the TAXPAYERS. The same CANNOT be said about Ghana because the TAXPAYERS money are NOT used for anything.

@leslieosei5518 indicated:

Partey doesn't owe them anything he can only help them willingly nobody can force him for anything period

@rolandaboagye7376 indicated:

Obama go straight to the point, tell them it's not by force to help his community, what has the politicians they voted for done for them. Who knew Partey when he was struggling in the beginning. Does he owe them. Siasem..

Partey's girlfriend flaunts baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Thomas Partey, shared a series of photos showing her baby bump.

In the snapshots, Thomas Partey could be seen gently cradling Janine's growing belly with a smile on his face, showing his joy and anticipation about becoming a father.

The player took to social media to react to the news by writing "God did."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh